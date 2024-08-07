Ransom demand made for release of kidnapped Nelson Mandela Bay woman
The last time Solomon Gnanaraj saw his wife, his car window was smashed and she was being forced by seven armed men into the back of a silver Toyota Corolla, which sped off in the direction of New Brighton.
He has not heard from the mother of his two children since the abduction on Friday, when she became one of more than 10 people kidnapped in the Bay since January...
