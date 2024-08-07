Push to appoint unqualified officials to act in Nelson Mandela Bay’s fleet management division
A letter by Nelson Mandela Bay’s acting roads and transport executive director Givon van Eyck shows he wants to appoint unqualified officials to act in higher posts in the metro’s fleet management division.
He said this was because the division had a high turnover of qualified and experienced workers while the recruitment process was slow...
