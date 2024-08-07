News

Police release identikit of teen’s suspected rapist

By Herald Reporter - 07 August 2024
An identikit of a man believed to have raped a 16-year-old girl
POLICE HUNT: An identikit of a man believed to have raped a 16-year-old girl
The police’s family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in Gqeberha is trying to trace a suspect in an alleged rape that took place in North End on Sunday morning.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, at about 2.40pm, the 16-year-old complainant was picked up by an e-hailer driver in a black Hyundai.

“The victim was en route to Summerstrand, however, the suspect drove her to the North End lake.

“When he stopped the car and opened his door, the complainant attempted to run away, but the suspect caught up with her and forced her back into the car where he [allegedly] raped her,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“Thereafter, the suspect drove off, leaving the victim in North End. She found her way back home, and a rape case was opened at the Mount Road police station.”

She said an identikit of the suspect was compiled.

He is believed to be about 1.7m tall, and between the ages of 20 and 25.

“He was wearing blue denim pants and a white T-shirt at the time of the incident.”

She said anyone who could assist in tracing the man was urged to contact detective Warrant Officer Timothy Minyayo on 071-475-1731, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or their nearest police station.

