New Brighton congregants pray through robbery ordeal

Church members shaken after gunmen fire shot and make off with personal belongings

By Nomazima Nkosi - 07 August 2024

Congregants of the Assemblies of God Church were left shaken but their spirits unmoved when four gunmen stormed the church during a weekly service on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, the robbery took place at about 7.20pm...

