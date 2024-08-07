He referenced the recent raid by police in Johannesburg which led to the rescue of 90 undocumented Ethiopians.
Mchunu also referenced the 95 Libyans arrested at a military camp in Mpumalanga. They face charges including providing false information on their visa applications.
He said police follow cases such as kidnappings and this leads to the discovery of illegal immigrants.
To tackle crime, Mchunu said there are intervention plans in place such as anti-gang and anti-drugs units, mainly in four provinces: the Western Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. More police personnel in crime intelligence and specialist units are also part of the ministry's contingency plans.
“It is murder. That is what we’re worried about, and the proliferation of guns, illegal and legal firearms. We are worried about the availability of drugs.”
Mchunu said police would prioritise murders, drugs, kidnappings and extortion.
He was briefing media on Tuesday on the outcomes of ANC national executive committee lekgotla.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Crime not out of control, says police minister Senzo Mchunu
But it's not under control either — it's 'somewhere in between'
Audio producer
Image: Werner Hills
Police minister Senzo Mchunu is concerned recent crimes are leading police to undocumented foreigners.
He referenced the recent raid by police in Johannesburg which led to the rescue of 90 undocumented Ethiopians.
Mchunu also referenced the 95 Libyans arrested at a military camp in Mpumalanga. They face charges including providing false information on their visa applications.
He said police follow cases such as kidnappings and this leads to the discovery of illegal immigrants.
To tackle crime, Mchunu said there are intervention plans in place such as anti-gang and anti-drugs units, mainly in four provinces: the Western Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. More police personnel in crime intelligence and specialist units are also part of the ministry's contingency plans.
“It is murder. That is what we’re worried about, and the proliferation of guns, illegal and legal firearms. We are worried about the availability of drugs.”
Mchunu said police would prioritise murders, drugs, kidnappings and extortion.
He was briefing media on Tuesday on the outcomes of ANC national executive committee lekgotla.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News