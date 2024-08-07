“A crime that works very well” is how private investigator Mike Bolhuis describes the spate of kidnappings in Nelson Mandela Bay recently.
Since March, there have been at least six reported cases of kidnappings in the Bay alone, with more reported in other parts of the Eastern Cape.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Bolhuis who also gives some tips on how to protect yourself in the event of kidnapping and how to deal with it in the aftermath.
LISTEN | A closer look at the kidnapping scourge
