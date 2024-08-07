News

Korsten woman in court for acid attack on schoolgirl

By Brandon Nel - 07 August 2024

A Gqeberha woman arrested for allegedly throwing acid at a teenager’s face will remain behind bars pending a formal bail application next week.

Korsten resident Elaine Tamana, 54, appeared briefly in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Pastor Mboro's church set alight
Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...

Most Read