Gunmen sentenced to life behind bars for murder of CPF member

Two men who gunned down a community policing forum (CPF) member who was a witness in a robbery case have been sentenced to life imprisonment.
The killing took place in front of the victim’s daughter.
Mangaliso Sibane, 30, and Vuyisile Nkomombini, 42, were convicted and sentenced in the Gqeberha regional court this week.
On the day in question in August 2020, the 56-year-old CPF member was at home in Motherwell with her daughter when the attackers forcibly entered her house and shot and killed her.
Sibane and Nkomombini both pleaded not guilty to the charges.
State prosecutor Temba Mavakala led compelling evidence, including the testimony of multiple witnesses — among them the daughter of the deceased — and a crime reconstruction expert.
The police officers who conducted an identification parade confirmed that Sibane and Nkomombini were the shooters, and the court found them guilty as charged.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said a decision was made not to release the name of the victim because her daughter had witnessed the crime and prosecutors feared for her safety.
In aggravation of sentence, Mavakala presented a victim impact report prepared by probation officer Eric Blouw.
The report highlighted the devastating effect of the crime on the victim’s family and the community, and called for the sentence to reflect this, as well as serve as a deterrent to similar acts of violence.
The men were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder, 15 years for housebreaking with intent to commit murder, five years for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and three years for the possession of ammunition.
The sentences for the lesser offences were ordered to run concurrently with the life sentence.
Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Barry Madolo said the sentences sent a strong message that violence against innocent members of the community would not be tolerated.
“We hope this sentence will bring some comfort to the victim’s family and serve as a warning to potential perpetrators.
“It can never be overemphasised how important human life is, and therefore we will be vigorous in our pursuit of these cases to serve as a deterrent to would-be murderers.”
Madolo commended the prosecution and the investigating officers for their dedication and hard work in securing the conviction and sentence.
Gunmen sentenced to life behind bars for murder of CPF member
