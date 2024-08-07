Gangs, drugs, tackled at Jeffreys Bay school
Concerned about a spate of gang activity spilling over into a Jeffreys Bay school, members of the Sarah Baartman district community police forum gave a motivational talk to pupils on Tuesday.
Jeffreys Bay Comprehensive High School principal Nomxolisi Makayi said the morning’s events, which included a talk by the founder of Eric Dili Community Development, Eric Dili, had left grade 10-12 pupils and staff emotional...
