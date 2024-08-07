From barber shop to first solo performance for Gqeberha singer
Austin Hendricks man gets big break after video of him singing while getting a haircut lights up internet
A Gqeberha man who stole the hearts of South Africans when he was filmed singing in a barber shop, is now set to captivate audiences with his first solo performance in the city.
Austin Hendricks said he would dedicate the show to his brother, who died in 2012...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.