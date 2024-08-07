Finally, answers to emerge over series of killings
Men in court for wave of terror 'linked to R22m drain cleaning project'
The state has started to shed light on a series of hit murders that rocked Nelson Mandela Bay more than six years ago when prominent businessmen linked to a R22m municipal drain cleaning project were mowed down.
Tango Nqini, 40, Lonwabo Neti, 35, Usisipho Zozi, 28, and Sinaye Tyesi, 31, lined up in the dock of the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday, where they face four counts of murder, one of attempted murder, and a further eight charges for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition...
