Ex-bank official jailed for stealing R3.8m

A former banker who admitted to stealing R3.8m by transferring funds from Nedbank’s main account to several accounts under her control, has been sentenced to an effective 18 years in prison.
Violet Nontsikelelo Shishuba, 41, was working at Nedbank’s Makhanda branch at the time, responsible for balancing the cash in her teller safe with her daily transactions, which were then verified against reports generated from the bank’s system.
She pleaded guilty in the Gqeberha Commercial Crimes Court to 40 counts of fraud and five counts of contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
The fraudulent activities perpetrated by Shishuba amounted to more than R3.8m between July 30 and August 18 2021.
In her written guilty plea, she acknowledged that she had unlawfully transferred significant sums of money from Nedbank’s main account to several accounts under her control, and those of an accomplice who was not a bank employee.
She then recorded false “inter teller cash in” and “inter teller cash out” transactions to conceal these fraudulent transfers.
The court heard that Shishuba met her accomplice, employed at a local retail store, and was persuaded to invest in a seemingly legitimate investment scheme.
After draining her savings, and taking out loans for further investment, Shishuba found herself in financial distress when promised returns failed to materialise.
Desperate to recover her losses, she began embezzling funds from Nedbank to make payments to the individuals she believed had invested her money.
The fraudulent activities came to light when a discrepancy in the branch’s daily reports prompted an internal investigation.
The probe revealed the extent to which Shishuba had misappropriated funds through a series of deceptive transactions, camouflaged by false financial figures.
Arguing in aggravation of sentence, state advocate Ulrike de Klerk emphasised the seriousness of Shishuba’s offences, and the importance of holding individuals accountable for their fraudulent actions.
The court concurred, asserting that Shishuba’s conduct displayed a blatant disregard for the law, and underscored the need for accountability.
Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Barry Madolo, welcomed the sentence.
“This case serves as a stark reminder of the repercussions of exploiting employers, and highlights the crucial importance of honesty and compliance in the financial sector.
“Serious commercial crimes threaten the economic stability of our country, therefore, the National Prosecuting Authority is committed to adopting an aggressive stance in prosecuting such offences,” Madolo said.
