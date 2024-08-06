Wagner back as health department head

Former Eastern Cape health department superintendent-general Rolene Wagner has returned to her position, saying that accelerating critical interventions will be challenging but possible.
Wagner and four other department heads were in October removed and seconded to the premier’s office for, according to sources, alleged underperformance.
However, when premier Oscar Mabuyane announced the move, he said they had been seconded to the provincial project support unit to build capacity in the provincial administration.
Wagner’s removal drew criticism and calls by the health fraternity for her to be reinstated.
Her secondment to the support unit was due to expire on September 30.
On Tuesday, health MEC Ntandokazi Capa welcomed Wagner’s return.
"[Her de-secondment] would go a long way in stabilising leadership,” Capa said.
“We welcome back Wagner to the department.
“We also thank the premier for de-seconding her so that we stabilise leadership in the department.”
Capa thanked the health department’s chief director, Sindiswa Gede, for holding the fort during Wagner’s secondment period.
Wagner said she was happy to be back in the role and to continue with projects under way.
“I am conscious of the huge responsibility that goes with my release back to health by our premier,” she said.
“The challenges are structural and often experienced in the wider health sector, public and private.
“However, I have been overwhelmed and humbled by the messages and calls expressing delight about the premier’s decision, and also offering support to me and the department.”
Wagner said she would work with everyone, including colleagues, organised labour, friends and partners of the department.
“It may not be an easy road, but it will be made easier when we walk it together.”
She said they had adopted a turnaround strategy to improve governance and it had started to demonstrate some successes.
“We will build on those successes and accelerate critical interventions in the year ahead.
“The MEC’s policy will provide insight into key issues and what we intend to do.
“The department would like to continue engaging with the media on critical health-related matters in the months ahead as we believe they also have a vital role to play in making our communities aware of health matters that affect them as individuals, households and communities.”
Other department heads sent to the support unit were Mzi Mafana (transport), Andile Fani (co-operative governance and traditional affairs), Tabisa Poswa (human settlements) and Siphokazi Ndudane (agriculture, rural development and agrarian reform).
For some, their removal came after reports that they had fallen out of favour with their political heads.
HeraldLIVE
Wagner back as health department head
MEC welcomes return of superintendent-general after her removal for alleged underperformance
Image: ALAN EASON
