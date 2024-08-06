Visually impaired pupils strike gold at science expo
Two Gqeberha youngsters excel on their first attempt at Eskom event
It was a case of first time’s the charm for two visually impaired Gqeberha pupils who struck gold at the Eskom Science Expo.
Entering the expo for the first time, Hazel Vuranda and Yamkela Msimanga, both grade 7 pupils at Khanyisa School for the Visually Impaired, were awarded gold medals for their project in the Social Sciences category...
