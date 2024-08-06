Teen’s acid attack horror
‘It felt like someone was pouring hot metal over me,’ says matric pupil after bizarre string of events
A 54-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly hurling battery acid in a Nelson Mandela Bay matric pupil’s face, with the teenager’s father and their small dog also being injured in the process.
During the startling attack, the pupil was left with burnt patches of hair, facial scars and damaged eyes. ..
