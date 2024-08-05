Pastor Mboro in scuffle at Katlehong school

“Disturbingly, another man is seen grabbing two learners, who were caught in the crossfire of this violent ordeal, while another is wielding an assault rifle. This violent and appalling behaviour has no place in our schools or our society,” provincial education spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng allegedly forcefully entered Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong and threatened teachers on Monday, the Gauteng education department confirmed.
It is understood the issue concerned a custody battle involving his son's children. He apparently wanted his son to take the children away from the school.
The boys, attending grade R and grade 2, are under the custodianship of their maternal grandmother after their mother died in April.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned the “reprehensible incident” that occurred where three men violently threatened the livelihoods of teachers and pupils.
“In a series of shocking videos that have gone viral on social media, a well-known South African pastor is seen wielding pangas and threatening to attack teachers on the school premises.
“Disturbingly, another man is seen grabbing two learners, who were caught in the crossfire of this violent ordeal, while another is wielding an assault rifle. This violent and appalling behaviour has no place in our schools or our society,” provincial education spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
He said according to a preliminary report, a conflict between two families over the custody of the boys enrolled at the school had been escalating.
“It is said that the mother of the children passed away in April this year, leading to a dispute between the paternal and maternal sides of the family.”
On Monday morning, the father of the children had a meeting with the principal. Later in the day, the maternal grandmother, the alleged guardian of the children, also met the principal to report and inform him about a conflict that had occurred during a meeting held over the past weekend at the house of Motsoeneng, the paternal grandfather.
“Following this, the deputy principal and some staff members refused to release the children without the grandmother’s permission. This led to the pastor arriving at the school with bodyguards and weapons,” Mabona said.
The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon after school when the father of the children came to fetch them, accompanied by two men, one of them Motsoeneng — armed with two pangas while the other man carried an assault rifle.
Teachers, acting on alleged instructions from the grandmother, tried to prevent the father from leaving the school premises with the children.
Mboro allegedly threatened the teachers with a panga and the father left with the children.
The community became involved after realising there was commotion at the school. The principal and the school governing body reported the matter to the police.
The child protection unit is set to mediate the situation. Mabona said psychosocial support would be provided to affected teachers and pupils to help them cope with any trauma resulting from this incident.
Chiloane said the safety and wellbeing of pupils and teachers was of utmost priority.
“Such acts of violence and intimidation not only undermine the foundation of our education system, but also have the potential to traumatise the entire school community, particularly given that this incident occurred in a primary school in full view of young children and their teachers,” Chiloane said.
The department was committed to ensuring that justice was served in this matter.
“We will not tolerate any acts of violence or intimidation and will take all necessary measures to protect our learners and educators,” Chiloane said.
Speaking outside the police station on Monday afternoon, Motsoeneng accused the children's maternal family of wanting money from him to support the children.
