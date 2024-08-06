Gqeberha man Andrew Pretorius, 41, who was reported missing by his family on Monday morning, has been found.
He had no physical injuries.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said his brother found him in Bridgemead just after 7pm on Monday.
Pretorius, described by his family at the time of his disappearance as being “extremely vulnerable”, was last seen leaving a family member’s home on foot in Rowallan Park at about 7.30am.
Beetge said a large search party was formed by members of the community.
“We are just glad he is safe,” he added.
HeraldLIVE
Missing Nelson Mandela Bay man found unharmed
Image: SUPPLIED
Gqeberha man Andrew Pretorius, 41, who was reported missing by his family on Monday morning, has been found.
He had no physical injuries.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said his brother found him in Bridgemead just after 7pm on Monday.
Pretorius, described by his family at the time of his disappearance as being “extremely vulnerable”, was last seen leaving a family member’s home on foot in Rowallan Park at about 7.30am.
Beetge said a large search party was formed by members of the community.
“We are just glad he is safe,” he added.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News