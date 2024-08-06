Continuing to spark change through education, Masifunde has big plans after launching an environmental awareness and protection campaign under its Changemaker Network project.
HeraldLIVE
Masifunde training up young eco warriors
Image: SUPPLIED
Continuing to spark change through education, Masifunde has big plans after launching an environmental awareness and protection campaign under its Changemaker Network project.
Masifunde sees it as a timely initiative in light of recent record-breaking temperatures and extreme weather events, including the devastating floods that displaced families in Kariega in June.
Based in Walmer township, Masifunde’s work is driven by the vision of a united society in which all people are empowered through quality education to confidently participate in societal issues.
The campaign was officially launched in June at a luncheon — an event integral to the Masifunde Changemaker Network (MCN) started in 2022.
So far, the network has reached 47 high schools in the metro and 200 schools nationwide, in collaboration with 40 civil society organisations and the national department of basic education.
The luncheon was a hub of activity and inspiration, attended by more than 60 people, including a panel of experts and industry leaders.
It featured prominent voices such as climate change expert Dr Gary Koekemoer, founder of Giving Them Wings Siya Ntsumpa, and founder of Catwalk Youth Development Agency, Lusanda Msebi.
Together, they explored innovative solutions, shared experiences, and discussed possible collaborations on climate initiatives.
The event reaffirmed the commitment of all attendees to sustainable practices and a greener future.
The MCN project, boasting more than 1,250 changemakers nationwide, empowers pupils to spearhead positive change within their schools.
With the support of the TUI Care Foundation through the TUI Junior Academy SA, the MCN changemakers have now become Eco Champions, poised to drive significant environmental improvements in their communities.
They are also set to lead more than 245 school environment awareness campaigns that inspire their peers to protect nature and wildlife.
Additionally, they will engage in community action projects.
Building on the potential of tourism as a force for good, the TUI Care Foundation supports and initiates projects which create new opportunities and contribute to thriving communities in tourism destinations worldwide.
“Taking care of the environment is everyone’s responsibility,” Masifunde programme coordinator Debaneigh Jordaan said.
“We are thrilled to see our young Eco Champions step up and lead the charge in fostering a sustainable future.”
