Knysna man jailed after ‘accidentally’ stabbing ex-partner to death

A Knysna man who stabbed his ex-partner to death when she tried to protect their daughter from the knife, has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars.
Petrus Maritz and the deceased, Nolene Jones, had been in a relationship for 27 years before their split. They had two daughters.
The relationship was plagued with domestic violence and Jones was eventually granted a protection order against the father of her children in April 2022.
In his guilty plea in the Knysna Regional Court, Maritz said while they had split up before the murder and were involved with different partners, they continued to live together in Nekkies in Knysna.
On Sunday, June 19 2022, Maritz, 50, had visited a friend and the two of them consumed alcohol.
When he returned home, he found Jones and one of their daughters sitting on the bed.
He said he told them that he wanted to sleep and instructed Jones to sleep in the other room with the children.
When Jones refused, he pushed her off the bed.
She then called their daughter and informed her that Maritz had hit her.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the daughter came into the room and started to fight with the accused who was busy washing himself.
“The fight was stopped, and the accused took a large knife from the kitchen intending to stab [the daughter].
“Jones intervened and the accused stabbed her in the neck. He claims the sequence of events happened quickly.
“He said he was angry but had no justification to assault his daughter or the deceased.”
Ntabazalila said Maritz had expressed remorse for the attack and had asked his lawyer to plead guilty on his behalf.
“He said he cannot describe what happened and that he wishes he could turn back the time as it was not his intention to do what he did.
“He regrets what he did every day.”
A probation officer’s report was presented to the court ahead of sentencing.
According to the report, though Maritz was a first-time murder offender, he was found to be a danger to the public with a history of domestic violence.
The report further stated that he had contravened a protection order which stated that he was not to assault the deceased, and that he had admitted he wanted to stab his daughter.
According to the report, Maritz had a short temper and was prone to violent acts.
“The weapon was used against a vulnerable person due to her gender,” the report read.
Arguing in aggravation of sentence, state prosecutor Candice Simon said the sisters had lost both their parents due to the accused’s actions, and had been eyewitnesses to the murder of their mother.
“He planned to stab his daughter when her mother intervened,” Simon said.
The court, agreeing to direct imprisonment, opted to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment, ruling that the accused had pleaded guilty, and that he had been punished by losing his relationship with his children forever.
The court emphasised that it had to take mercy into account when sentencing the accused.
He has a four-year-old child with his new girlfriend.
This week, he was sentenced to 12 years behind bars.
Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Nicolette Bell expressed shock at the level of gender-based violence and femicide despite concerted efforts to reduce this blight in society.
“It can never be over-emphasised how important human life is, and therefore we will be vigorous in our pursuit of these cases to serve as a deterrent to would-be murderers,” she said.
