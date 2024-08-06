Fire at student housing building in Braamfontein, EMS at the scene

Firefighters have responded to a building on fire in Braamfontein with no injuries reported.
City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The building is used for student accommodation.
