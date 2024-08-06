End of era as Strand Hardware to shut up shop
Unable to keep up with the challenging economic climate, Strand Hardware will be closing its doors after 52 years of serving the Gqeberha public.
Company director Stuart Keil said the decision was made to close up shop after many sleepless nights, tough calls and emotionally taxing meetings and conversations with all role players...
