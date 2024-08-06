After failing to meet a three-week deadline to relocate almost 200 Lapland families, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality faces another setback that will delay the process as it has to carry out a slew of compliance conditions on land identified for their relocation.
HeraldLIVE
Angry Lapland residents fed up with empty promises
Kariega flood victims frustrated with further delays in relocation
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
After failing to meet a three-week deadline to relocate almost 200 Lapland families, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality faces another setback that will delay the process as it has to carry out a slew of compliance conditions on land identified for their relocation.
However, this setback has enraged the Kariega families, with one warning that any councillor or official entering Lapland would have their vehicle set on fire.
They believe they will still be stuck in Lapland at Christmas, as the municipality has failed to keep its promises.
The relocation comes after severe flooding in June left 183 Lapland families displaced.
They were promised relocation to Van Rooyen Valley in Kariega in July.
In the latest setback, the department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism has listed several instructions the municipality must follow before the residents can be moved.
This comes after the municipality submitted a subpar emergency application to the department for the relocation.
It was rejected in July, prolonging the move.
In a July 22 letter to the municipality, the department’s regional manager, Dayalan Govender, stated that the clearance of an area of one hectare or more, but less than 20ha, of indigenous vegetation was required.
“This activity is broadly aligned to the provision of temporary water and sanitation services such as water standpipes, communal showers, chemical toilets and temporary gravel roads and electricity for the families occupying temporary residential units (TRUs).”
The department also wants the city to appoint a competent, qualified and experienced environmental control officer (ECO) to oversee the construction of the TRUs, installation and placement of the temporary water and sanitation facilities, the placement of waste-management facilities within a fenced-off area with skips as an interim measure until the site is serviced.
The housing structures at Lapland must also be demolished and removed.
Other requirements by the department include:
“The finalised planning processes will eventually result in the establishment of a permanent formal settlement and development that will accommodate only 92 beneficiaries.”
Govender said the remainder would be relocated to other municipal projects, as other Lapland residents affected by the floods.
Fed up with the government’s empty promises, Lapland residents have expressed concerns about the safety of the move to Van Rooyen Valley.
They have urged the metro to consider relocating them to a nearby area earmarked for formal housing.
Resident Michael Otto said relocating to an area where the current occupants were also waiting for housing could lead to conflict or even physical altercations.
“Political leaders of the municipality often come to Kariega to visit flood-stricken areas but they don’t come to us because they know how much they have lied to us by making promises.
“Besides the three-week promise they made to newspapers to move us to a different area, two months have passed.
“Our biggest concern about moving to the identified area is that the people there don’t want us there because they too have been waiting for houses for years.
“This will create a volatile situation that will not be safe for our children.”
Otto said no provisions were made to ensure their children got scholar transport.
Another resident, Jan Kock, said if they saw an official or politician’s vehicle they would set it on fire.
“They think they can shut us up by providing soup like we are idiots.
“They don’t feel what we experience every night in the cold with no electricity.”
Human settlements political head Thembinkosi Mafana said conditions set out by the department would delay the process but they would meet all the requirements.
“We understand and share the frustration with the residents but at the same time, we can’t condemn the department because it helped us a lot.
“It usually takes months to secure land but we managed to do it quickly.”
Mafana asked that the residents be patient.
HeraldLIVE
