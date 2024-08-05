Courtesy of SABC News
The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in the dock
Courtesy of SABC News
The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News