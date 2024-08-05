A truck driver is believed to have fled the scene after he lost control and crashed into a house in Kilner Park, Tshwane, injuring two occupants.
The driver, transporting cold drinks, lost control of the vehicle on the N1 southbound shortly before 4am on Sunday.
Tshwane emergency spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said the two occupants of the house on Kamferbos Street, a man and a woman, sustained minor injuries. They were treated and transported to hospital by private ambulances, one patient to Montana Hospital and the other to 1 Military Hospital.
Mnguni said they could not locate the truck driver despite an extensive search which lasted for more than 12 hours due to firefighters having to carefully remove the truck’s merchandise and the truck itself, breaking the walls of the house.
“The truck driver is thought to have fled. Fire and rescue stopped the search when they didn't locate him in the vicinity of the incident,” he said.
The matter has been handed to the police.
Trucker crashes into house, injuring two occupants
