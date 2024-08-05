A preliminary investigation into the crash between a train and a scholar transport vehicle in Mpumalanga, which killed six pupils, has pointed the finger at their driver.
The accident took place at the Arnot level crossing on July 31.
The Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) said: "The investigation has confirmed the protection signage at the Arnot level crossing was largely compliant with the prescribed safety standards. However, it appears the driver of the school bus did not adhere to the road signage at the level crossing.
"Further investigations will be undertaken by the rail operator and road safety authorities to delve deeper into the circumstances of the accident. The RSR will collaborate closely with the entities to ensure comprehensive corrective actions are implemented, aimed at enhancing safety measures and preventing future occurrences."
The regulator's inspectors are also investigating an accident at the Tsantsabane and Groenwater level crossing, just outside Postmasburg in Northern Cape.
Four people were killed on August 4 in a collision between a bakkie and a Transnet Freight Rail train.
Acting CEO Mmuso Selaledi expressed his condolences: "Our hearts go out to the families affected by these devastating incidents. We are reminded daily of the critical importance of rail safety, particularly at level crossings. The RSR is committed to enhancing safety measures and working tirelessly to ensure such tragedies do not recur. Safety at level crossings is a shared responsibility, and we urge the public and industry stakeholders to adhere strictly to safety protocols."
Signage was up to scratch: rail regulator on train, scholar transport crash
Image: 123RF/ humannet
