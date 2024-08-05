Popular Richmond Hill Street Music Festival reaches its swansong
The Richmond Hill Street Music Festival organiser has been forced to cancel the festival after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s shock communication a week ago that it will no longer contribute funding.
On Sunday, however, a glimmer of hope appeared with sports, recreation, arts and culture political head Bassie Kamana lauding the festival’s importance and vowing to engage with mayor Gary van Niekerk on Monday...
