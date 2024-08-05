News

Popular Richmond Hill Street Music Festival reaches its swansong

By Guy Rogers - 05 August 2024

The Richmond Hill Street Music Festival organiser has been forced to cancel the festival after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s shock communication a week ago that it will no longer contribute funding.

On Sunday, however, a glimmer of hope appeared with sports, recreation, arts and culture political head Bassie Kamana lauding the festival’s importance and vowing to engage with mayor Gary van Niekerk on Monday...

