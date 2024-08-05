The police and the Pink Ladies missing person organisation are searching for a 41-year-old Gqeberha man described as “extremely vulnerable”.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Andrew Pretorius was last seen at about 7.30am on Monday, leaving a family member’s home on foot in Chris Hattingh Street, Rowallan Park.
Beetge urged anyone with information about Pretorius’s whereabouts to contact Kabega Park police on 082-302-6159 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Meanwhile, The Pink Ladies also issued a missing adult alert, describing Pretorius as being “extremely vulnerable”.
The organisation said at the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a puffy hooded black jacket and black pants.
The Pink Ladies also reminded the public that there was no waiting period for reporting a person missing.
HeraldLIVE
Police search for ‘vulnerable’ missing man
Image: SUPPLIED
