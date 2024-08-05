News

Play takes SOS Children’s Village kids on journey of song and dance

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 05 August 2024

The children of SOS Children’s Village will be taken on a journey of song and dance this week with a special performance of Fables, Rhymes & Fairy Crimes.

The play premiered at the 2024 National Arts Festival in Makhanda and will now be coming to Gqeberha for the first time...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa

Most Read