Play takes SOS Children’s Village kids on journey of song and dance
The children of SOS Children’s Village will be taken on a journey of song and dance this week with a special performance of Fables, Rhymes & Fairy Crimes.
The play premiered at the 2024 National Arts Festival in Makhanda and will now be coming to Gqeberha for the first time...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.