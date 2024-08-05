A 31-year-old man from De Doorns has been sentenced to 25 years' direct imprisonment for the rape of his 11-year-old disabled foster sister in the Cape winelands.
The Worcester regional court heard the girl's mother woke during the incident in April 2019 and witnessed the man leaving the bed in which her daughter was sleeping.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The matter was reported to police the next day, leading to the accused's arrest after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.”
State prosecutor Amisha Ratanjie submitted documents to the court, including the minor’s birth certificate, a report from Cape Mental Health, a pre-sentencing report and a victim impact report.
“In her address, Ratanjie urged the court to impose a life sentence, emphasising the accused had a duty to protect the victim, with whom he had grown up as siblings.
“She highlighted he was fully aware of the victim's age and mental disability, having committed a betrayal that destroyed the trust between them,” said Ntabazalila.
Man who raped disabled foster sister gets 25 years behind bars
Image: 123RF/sayanmoongklang
A 31-year-old man from De Doorns has been sentenced to 25 years' direct imprisonment for the rape of his 11-year-old disabled foster sister in the Cape winelands.
The Worcester regional court heard the girl's mother woke during the incident in April 2019 and witnessed the man leaving the bed in which her daughter was sleeping.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The matter was reported to police the next day, leading to the accused's arrest after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.”
State prosecutor Amisha Ratanjie submitted documents to the court, including the minor’s birth certificate, a report from Cape Mental Health, a pre-sentencing report and a victim impact report.
“In her address, Ratanjie urged the court to impose a life sentence, emphasising the accused had a duty to protect the victim, with whom he had grown up as siblings.
“She highlighted he was fully aware of the victim's age and mental disability, having committed a betrayal that destroyed the trust between them,” said Ntabazalila.
The man's name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, who is a minor.
Magistrate Abigail Juries sentenced the man to 25 years' imprisonment, saying in his favour was that he was a first-time offender and had been in custody for five years.
The victim will be informed when he is eligible for parole.
“The magistrate concluded the accused lacked an understanding of the impact of his actions, necessitating life skills training in prison.
“The court mandated the offender undergo life skills training to comprehend the significant impact his actions have had on the victim and her family,” said Ntabazalila.
The man's name has been entered into the National Register of Sex Offenders, prohibiting him from working with vulnerable people and children.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News