Copper pipe theft links man to five rape cases

Serial offender to spend life behind bars after DNA connects him to sex crimes

By Riaan Marais - 05 August 2024

It seemed like a trivial matter when a man was arrested in Algoa Park for possession of stolen copper pipes, but routine DNA tests revealed him to be a serial rapist, linked to five unsolved cases between 2017 and 2021.

Standing in the dock of the Gqeberha high court on Monday, Granton Williams, 47, started shaking after he pleaded guilty to the charges...

