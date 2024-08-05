Call for more security cameras, soldiers to combat crime
Councillors highlight security concerns at ward offices during mayoral committee meeting
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to deploy former military combatants in crime hot spots across the Bay, while a request to President Cyril Ramaphosa to bring soldiers to the city is also on the cards.
This was discussed at a mayoral committee meeting last week after a report from the safety and security department was deferred, sparking a conversation on crime...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.