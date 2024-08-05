News

Another crime suspect dead in police shoot-out in northern KZN

By TIMESLIVE - 05 August 2024
A suspected robber died in a gun battle with police near Richards Bay. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

The tally of suspected criminals who died in shoot-outs with KwaZulu-Natal police since April has risen to 41. 

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a suspect who was part of a group alleged to have committed a robbery, died in a gun battle with police in Esikhaleni near Richards Bay on Sunday.

“Police responded to reports of a victim who was robbed in the Ndindima area in Esikhaleni by suspects who fled the scene. Police traced the men and four suspects were cornered in the Ncombo area. The suspects opened fire towards the police, triggering a response”

The suspect who died at the scene was found with a revolver and ammunition.

A search is under way for the three who escaped.

