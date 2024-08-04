“The report mentions a WhatsApp group, whose discussions and exchanges were examined during the disciplinary hearing. These discussions were part of the evidence presented against the implicated pupils.
Fresh probe into 'racism' at Pretoria Girls' High after 12 pupils cleared
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane will launch an independent investigation at Pretoria High School for Girls after 12 pupils accused of racism were cleared at a disciplinary hearing.
The department said on Sunday while it respects the decision by the school's governing body (SGB) it would initiate an independent investigation “to determine whether a culture of racism exists at the school”.
The 12 girls were suspended two weeks ago after a protest by pupils who had discovered a WhatsApp group with only white members where racial comments and complaints about black pupils were allegedly made.
The education department suspended principal Phillipa Erasmus a few days later for allegedly not acting against racism at the school.
On Friday, the department said a letter by acting principal Danica Stoffberg informed parents the girls had been found not guilty of the alleged misconduct and eight of them would retain their prefect status.
The girls appeared before a three-member panel of the SGB chaired by an advocate.
They were charged with:
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “According to the report outlining the charges and ruling, the SGB found the implicated pupils not guilty of the charges of violence and bullying, disruptive behaviour and violation of school rules due to insufficient evidence."
“The report mentions a WhatsApp group, whose discussions and exchanges were examined during the disciplinary hearing. These discussions were part of the evidence presented against the implicated pupils.
“However, according to the SGB, the content from the WhatsApp group was found to be inconclusive and did not substantiate the charges of violence, bullying or disruptive behaviour.
“The SGB’s ruling further stated said inconsistencies in the testimonies and a lack of solid evidence from the WhatsApp group contributed to the decision of the SGB to find the pupils not guilty,” Mabona said.
“This recourse which the MEC has decided to pursue will not investigate the 12 pupils, but rather allegations that racism exists at the school. This decision is further motivated by the fact that the report of the SGB’s ruling makes no mention of racism or discrimination against pupils, whereas there has been a strong presumption of the existence of such at the school.
“The terms of reference in relation to this inquiry, which will outline what the investigation seeks to uncover, will be communicated upon appointment of a relevant independent investigative body in due course,” the department said.
