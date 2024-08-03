Two arrested, one dead after shooting leads to car accident on N2

A chaotic scene unfolded on the N2 in Gqeberha when the occupants of two vehicles opened fire on an unsuspecting driver and his passengers on Thursday afternoon.
However, quick thinking from the complainant might have saved the lives of his passengers and led to the arrest of two suspects, who will make their first court appearance soon.
The dramatic scene unfolded at about 4pm when a silver VW Polo was travelling towards Gqeberha on the N2.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the driver noticed a white Ford Ranger and blue VW Polo driving near him.
“When the driver of the silver VW Polo changed lanes to allow the Ford Ranger to pass him, the two passengers on the left side of the Ford Ranger allegedly opened fire on the silver VW Polo,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The driver of the silver Polo reportedly bumped into the Ranger in an attempt to ward them off.
“The driver of the Ranger lost control and the bakkie collided with a pillar as they passed under a bridge.
Janse van Rensburg said the silver Polo continued along the N2 and seconds later the blue Polo pulled up next to it and also opened fire.
“The driver of the silver VW Polo drove to Livingstone as two of the four passengers sustained gunshot wounds while the blue VW Polo continued on the N2.”
Meanwhile, police members responded to the accident scene under the bridge, where they found the driver deceased and two passengers who had sustained injuries during the collision.
Preliminary investigations indicate that a third passenger had fled the scene.
While searching the bakkie, police recovered two firearms and ammunition.
The bakkie had been reported stolen in Newton Street, Newton Park, two weeks ago.
The two passengers, both aged 30, were arrested and are receiving treatment at a local hospital under police guard.
Janse van Rensburg said the silver Polo had also been impounded for further investigation.
While the motive for the shooting is still unknown, the two suspects are facing four charges of attempted murder and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
They will appear in court after being discharged from hospital.
A case of culpable homicide is also under investigation in respect of the driver of the bakkie.
HeraldLIVE
Two arrested, one dead after shooting leads to car accident on N2
Image: 123RF
A chaotic scene unfolded on the N2 in Gqeberha when the occupants of two vehicles opened fire on an unsuspecting driver and his passengers on Thursday afternoon.
However, quick thinking from the complainant might have saved the lives of his passengers and led to the arrest of two suspects, who will make their first court appearance soon.
The dramatic scene unfolded at about 4pm when a silver VW Polo was travelling towards Gqeberha on the N2.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the driver noticed a white Ford Ranger and blue VW Polo driving near him.
“When the driver of the silver VW Polo changed lanes to allow the Ford Ranger to pass him, the two passengers on the left side of the Ford Ranger allegedly opened fire on the silver VW Polo,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The driver of the silver Polo reportedly bumped into the Ranger in an attempt to ward them off.
“The driver of the Ranger lost control and the bakkie collided with a pillar as they passed under a bridge.
Janse van Rensburg said the silver Polo continued along the N2 and seconds later the blue Polo pulled up next to it and also opened fire.
“The driver of the silver VW Polo drove to Livingstone as two of the four passengers sustained gunshot wounds while the blue VW Polo continued on the N2.”
Meanwhile, police members responded to the accident scene under the bridge, where they found the driver deceased and two passengers who had sustained injuries during the collision.
Preliminary investigations indicate that a third passenger had fled the scene.
While searching the bakkie, police recovered two firearms and ammunition.
The bakkie had been reported stolen in Newton Street, Newton Park, two weeks ago.
The two passengers, both aged 30, were arrested and are receiving treatment at a local hospital under police guard.
Janse van Rensburg said the silver Polo had also been impounded for further investigation.
While the motive for the shooting is still unknown, the two suspects are facing four charges of attempted murder and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
They will appear in court after being discharged from hospital.
A case of culpable homicide is also under investigation in respect of the driver of the bakkie.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News