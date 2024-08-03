Police van stoned during gang fight
Stone throwing and gunfire between rival Helenvale gangs on Friday morning saw an SA Police Service van caught in the middle of the skirmish.
The van was damaged after it was pelted with stones by the rival gang members. ..
