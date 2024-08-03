News

Police van stoned during gang fight

By Herald Reporter - 03 August 2024

Stone throwing and gunfire between rival Helenvale gangs on Friday morning saw an SA Police Service van caught in the middle of the skirmish.

The van was damaged after it was pelted with stones by the rival gang members. ..

Most Read