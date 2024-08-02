A Limpopo police detective who was stabbed while standing next to his vehicle chased after and managed to apprehend his alleged attacker despite being injured.
The incident happened in the Polokwane CBD on Thursday night when the officer was allegedly approached by the suspect.
He man allegedly stabbed the officer and removed the car keys from the ignition before fleeing the scene, said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.
Despite being injured, the courageous detective chased after and caught the suspect and a physical altercation ensued.
“The community promptly responded after noticing the commotion and assisted the victim. The suspect was apprehended and the injured police officer was transported to hospital,” said Mashaba.
A case of theft out of a motor vehicle and attempted murder was being investigated.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said such “barbaric acts of violence” against police officers would not be tolerated.
“The positive response of our community members is highly commendable and we are forever indebted to them for not turning a blind eye on the situation but assisting our member. We will ensure the suspect faces the full might of the law,” Hadebe said.
TimesLIVE
Injured Limpopo police detective chases down suspect after stabbing attack
Image: 123RF/fotokita
TimesLIVE
