A 41-year-old woman was kidnapped by seven men in Deal Party on Friday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Rajathi Gnanaraj was kidnapped in Old Grahamstown Road at about 5.45pm.
“The complainant was with his wife Rajathi Gnanaraj in their vehicle at Old Grahamstown Road, Deal Party.
“Approximately seven armed suspects approached their vehicle, and the victim did not open her vehicle door it is when the suspects smashed the window.”
She said the suspects pulled the victim from her vehicle into a silver Corolla and drove off in the direction of New Brighton.
“Thereafter, the suspects got into a red Haval and drove off.
“The husband was left behind in his vehicle.”
The motive for the kidnapping was not immediately known.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha woman kidnapped in Deal Party
Image: GARETH WILSON
A 41-year-old woman was kidnapped by seven men in Deal Party on Friday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Rajathi Gnanaraj was kidnapped in Old Grahamstown Road at about 5.45pm.
“The complainant was with his wife Rajathi Gnanaraj in their vehicle at Old Grahamstown Road, Deal Party.
“Approximately seven armed suspects approached their vehicle, and the victim did not open her vehicle door it is when the suspects smashed the window.”
She said the suspects pulled the victim from her vehicle into a silver Corolla and drove off in the direction of New Brighton.
“Thereafter, the suspects got into a red Haval and drove off.
“The husband was left behind in his vehicle.”
The motive for the kidnapping was not immediately known.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News