Woodridge College in Gqeberha said the entire school body was mourning the loss of a grade 12 pupil, who died on Thursday after a short illness.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of one of our pupils, Troy Schofield, after a short illness,” the statement read.
“Troy, a grade 12 pupil at Woodridge College, passed away on August 1, after being admitted to hospital on Tuesday, July 30.
“Our entire school community is devastated by this tragic loss.
“Troy joined Woodridge as a boarder in grade 10 and was a fantastic sportsman and gifted adventure sports athlete, who won several races at school.
“He was a beloved member of our school who will be deeply missed by teachers, coaches, staff and fellow pupils.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”
The school said counselling services would be provided for pupils and staff.
Principal Luke Hartley added: “In the face of this tragic loss, a prayer service paying tribute to Troy will be held at school today [Friday], whereafter the college will close three days earlier than the end of term date.”
Woodridge mourns loss of grade 12 pupil
