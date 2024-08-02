Try your luck with the next Irish-themed The Herald Cooking Masterclass

In August, The Herald Cooking Masterclass will take foodies to the lush green valleys of the Emerald Isle.
And taste buds will be visiting Ireland with the Irish Luck Guinness Beef Stew-themed Masterclass planned for Thursday, August 29, at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres, Gqeberha.
The colder weather calls for a hearty Irish stew as part of the island-series of the now well-loved The Herald Cooking Masterclass — a fun, interactive cooking experience hosted by The Herald and sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine, and Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay.
“Ireland is famous for its stunning landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture.
“With all the iconic landmarks and known for its lush green countryside, a hearty Guinness Beef Stew is the perfect comfort food,” Capsicum campus head Michelle Karen Pratt said.
Nothing beats a warm bowl of stew when the temperatures drop, but the Masterclass participants will not be making any simple stew.
“With this stew, fewer vegetables and no water as the braising liquid are used,” Pratt said.
“The Guinness beer adds more depth of flavour and makes a big difference in the texture of the meat.
“What participants will end up with is a forkful of tender beef, savoury gravy, and delicious vegetables.
“Participants will learn how to perfectly braise the meat to lock in flavour and enhance the texture.”
While the stew can be enjoyed on its own, the chefs will be pairing it with a crispy Irish soda bread as a side dish.
Participants will be taught different techniques on how to work with the dough to produce the freshest, warm bread to dip into the hearty gravy.
Sounds complicated? Well Pratt assures participants that any food lover can join in the fun of the Masterclasses and no special “Irish luck” is needed.
“Guinness Beef Stew is an easy, one-pot meal that only requires basic cooking skills and paying attention to the recipe.
“Participants that do this will be finding their pot of gold at the end of the rainbow this winter,” Pratt said.
The Irish Luck Guinness Beef Stew will be paired by Mount Vernon Wine Estate sales support and director of hospitality, Sarah Weiss.
“This deliciously hearty meal would go perfectly with our bolder Three Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon or our red blend, namely the Three Peaks Cantata of six delicious varietals,” Weiss said.
All ingredients for The Herald Cooking Masterclasses will be supplied by Checkers.
Known for convenience, quality, and freshness, Checkers continues to innovate, enhancing its offerings to provide customers with a premier shopping experience, including an ever-growing range of exclusive private-label products such as Forage & Feast, Simple Truth and Oh My Goodness!
The products are carefully curated to meet customer preferences and complement their lifestyles at supermarket prices.
Checkers’ expansive product range, averaging 30,000 items in each store, ensures there is something to cater to every palate and culinary need, no matter the recipe or occasion.
Book your spot to attend the Irish Luck-themed Masterclass at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres (from 6pm) at www.bit.ly/heraldcookireland.
Tickets are R400 per person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, Checkers basket of ingredients, fun and interactive dining experience, a complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine compliments of Three Peaks Wine.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za or 041-504-7135.
HeraldLIVE
Try your luck with the next Irish-themed The Herald Cooking Masterclass
Image: SUPPLIED
In August, The Herald Cooking Masterclass will take foodies to the lush green valleys of the Emerald Isle.
And taste buds will be visiting Ireland with the Irish Luck Guinness Beef Stew-themed Masterclass planned for Thursday, August 29, at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres, Gqeberha.
The colder weather calls for a hearty Irish stew as part of the island-series of the now well-loved The Herald Cooking Masterclass — a fun, interactive cooking experience hosted by The Herald and sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine, and Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay.
“Ireland is famous for its stunning landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture.
“With all the iconic landmarks and known for its lush green countryside, a hearty Guinness Beef Stew is the perfect comfort food,” Capsicum campus head Michelle Karen Pratt said.
Nothing beats a warm bowl of stew when the temperatures drop, but the Masterclass participants will not be making any simple stew.
“With this stew, fewer vegetables and no water as the braising liquid are used,” Pratt said.
“The Guinness beer adds more depth of flavour and makes a big difference in the texture of the meat.
“What participants will end up with is a forkful of tender beef, savoury gravy, and delicious vegetables.
“Participants will learn how to perfectly braise the meat to lock in flavour and enhance the texture.”
While the stew can be enjoyed on its own, the chefs will be pairing it with a crispy Irish soda bread as a side dish.
Participants will be taught different techniques on how to work with the dough to produce the freshest, warm bread to dip into the hearty gravy.
Sounds complicated? Well Pratt assures participants that any food lover can join in the fun of the Masterclasses and no special “Irish luck” is needed.
“Guinness Beef Stew is an easy, one-pot meal that only requires basic cooking skills and paying attention to the recipe.
“Participants that do this will be finding their pot of gold at the end of the rainbow this winter,” Pratt said.
The Irish Luck Guinness Beef Stew will be paired by Mount Vernon Wine Estate sales support and director of hospitality, Sarah Weiss.
“This deliciously hearty meal would go perfectly with our bolder Three Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon or our red blend, namely the Three Peaks Cantata of six delicious varietals,” Weiss said.
All ingredients for The Herald Cooking Masterclasses will be supplied by Checkers.
Known for convenience, quality, and freshness, Checkers continues to innovate, enhancing its offerings to provide customers with a premier shopping experience, including an ever-growing range of exclusive private-label products such as Forage & Feast, Simple Truth and Oh My Goodness!
The products are carefully curated to meet customer preferences and complement their lifestyles at supermarket prices.
Checkers’ expansive product range, averaging 30,000 items in each store, ensures there is something to cater to every palate and culinary need, no matter the recipe or occasion.
Book your spot to attend the Irish Luck-themed Masterclass at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres (from 6pm) at www.bit.ly/heraldcookireland.
Tickets are R400 per person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, Checkers basket of ingredients, fun and interactive dining experience, a complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine compliments of Three Peaks Wine.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za or 041-504-7135.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News