Plettenberg Bay’s airport licence suspended
Runway surface breaking up cited in report by aviation authority
The SA Civil Aviation Association (SACAA) has suspended Plettenberg Bay’s airport licence, grounding all planned flights.
The suspension comes two weeks after CemAir halted flights between Cape Town and Plettenberg Bay...
