Plettenberg Bay bathers urged to be vigilant after shark spotting

Beachgoers in Plettenberg Bay have been warned to be vigilant after the recent spotting of a great white shark.
A member of the Shark Spotters team spotted the shark in the vicinity of Robberg Beach on July 19, but its exact whereabouts are not known.
The sighting comes as Great White shark season approaches the coast.
The Plettenberg Bay Shark Spotters, established after two fatal attacks in the area in 2022, said they remained on high alert.
“One of our vigilant team members reported spotting the shark at 10.16am on July 19.
“This emphasises the importance of remaining vigilant and proactive in beach safety measures,” programmes manager Melisa Nel said.
The Plett Shark Spotters operate across five key beaches, including Lookout Beach, the Wedge, Central Beach, Robberg, and The Wreck.
Winter spotting hours are from 7.30am until 4pm.
The system aims to prevent spatial overlap between sharks and recreational water users, reducing the risk of negative interactions.
Given that the great white is the primary species of concern in Plett, spotters focus their efforts on detecting and monitoring these predators.
Nel said they were advising beachgoers to adhere to the shark safety tips, and urged the public not to swim, surf or ski when birds, dolphins or seals were feeding nearby, or when trek-netting, fishing or spearfishing was taking place.
“Swimmers are advised not to swim beyond the breakers or near river mouths, and to avoid the water should you be bleeding,” she said.
“People are also advised not to swim, surf or ski at night, or when there has been a whale stranding nearby.
“Rather consider using another beach for the day.
“It is also important to obey beach officials if told to leave the water.”
“It’s essential for beachgoers to recognise that the service provided by Shark Spotters is advisory and ocean usage remains at an individual’s own risk.”
