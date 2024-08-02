Officials and prisoners to face the music over money, cellphones and drugs confiscated at Westville prison

“These raids are not a new phenomenon. There was a similar operation in December. This is standard procedure where some of our correctional facilities are cleansed,” said Nxumalo.
Last week correctional services found inmates with weapons, playstations, cellphones, dagga and TVs during a raid at Johannesburg prison, also known as “Sun City”.
Earlier this month, an inmate charged with kidnapping recorded a video of himself on a contraband cellphone at Goodwood prison in Cape Town, boasting how he was living the “soft life” behind bars.
Nxumalo said they were yet to tally the amount of contraband confiscated in the maximum wing of the facility which is often the source of smuggling.
He said officials found to be working with prisoners will be charged under the Correctional Services Act, while prisoners found in possession of contraband will also face the music.
