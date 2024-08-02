Gqeberha containers linked to R100m illegal perlemoen operation
A shipping container allegedly filled with illegal perlemoen left Gqeberha and was destined for the East when it was intercepted by the Hawks and brought back to South African shores.
This was one of two containers that came through the Port of Port Elizabeth in January 2018 that were later linked to a R100m perlemoen racket allegedly run by the directors of Cape Town-based seafood importer Blue Fin Marine Trading...
