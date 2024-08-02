News

Dedicated Arcadia teacher leaves legacy of love

Sharlene Topkin finally retires after putting it off twice for the sake of her pupils

Premium
02 August 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

It is a case of third time lucky for an Arcadia Secondary School teacher after she finally followed through with her decision to retire, having taught at the school for 38 years.

An emotional Sharlene Topkin, 61, who headed the life sciences department, was honoured at the Bethelsdorp school this week for her unwavering passion and dedication to her pupils. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

BWB Africa 2023
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...

Most Read