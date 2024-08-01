During Women’s Month in 2019, Jasriel told The Herald that for years she had felt persecuted by the public and the tennis association when she first accused Hewitt of rape.
Tributes pour in after death of women’s rights activist
Image: FACEBOOK
Women’s rights activist Olivia Jasriel has died, leaving behind a legacy of “it is never too late for justice”.
Her body was discovered in her Pretoria home on Wednesday. She was 55.
The Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation said the staunch advocate against child abuse, especially in sport, would be dearly missed.
Born Suellen Sheehan, Jasriel changed her name after her former childhood tennis coach, Bob Hewitt, was found guilty more than 30 years later of raping and sexually abusing her when she was just 12 years old.
Close friend, Gqeberha lawyer Tania Koen, said Jasriel’s death was a loss to the world because of the great work she did.
After her lengthy court battle, Jasriel founded the Jasriel Foundation, dedicated to implementing safeguarding policies in sports.
Through this, she became a fighter for victims of child abuse.
Image: TARYN SHERMAN
During Women’s Month in 2019, Jasriel told The Herald that for years she had felt persecuted by the public and the tennis association when she first accused Hewitt of rape.
But what hurt her the most was when her own parents testified on behalf of Hewitt at the trial.
She said she never wanted another women or child to experience the pain of not being believed.
“She meant so much to so many people, and she had the loveliest sense of humour.
“I wish more people could have known her the way I knew her,” Koen said.
The Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, set up in slain Gqeberha model Reeva Steenkamp’s name after she was murdered by her Paralympian boyfriend Oscar Pistorius, said in a statement Jasriel’s courage was to be admired.
“Her determination to fight for justice was not only for herself, but also for other victims.
“Olivia publicly stated that she had struggled all her life with depression, relationships, low self-esteem, eating disorders and terrible abandonment and rejection issues as a result of her abuse.
“We choose to remember Olivia as a warrior — not as a victim who fought many personal battles caused by a wounded childhood.
“We shall remember her with love and respect. We shall remember her for her kindness and compassion.
“And we shall remember her, with the greatest gratitude, for her generosity, gentleness and much-needed emotional support when she hosted [Reeva’s mother] June during the first parole hearing of Pistorius.
“We saw her struggles through the years and how she bravely tried to fight her demons.
“We experienced how helping others was part of her healing, but also a trigger for her own hurt and pain.
“We are sad and heartbroken that Olivia has left this world, and it brings no solace that it was on her own terms.
“The name ‘Olivia’ means ‘peace’. We can only hope that Olivia has now found her peace.
“Rest softly our beautiful, beloved friend. Your voice is no more, but your legacy is forever,” the statement read.
