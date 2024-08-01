Traffic congestion to continue in South End after pipeline collapse
A collapsed sewerage pipeline on the Walmer Boulevard intersection in South End has been repaired but roadworks in the area are expected to continue until Saturday.
What was reported as a minor sewage leak on Friday has turned into a weeklong operation for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s water infrastructure department...
