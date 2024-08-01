Terblanche trial date set for start of 2025
The trial of suspected wife killer Arnold Terblanche is set to start when the high court in Gqeberha opens its doors for the first term in 2025.
Terblanche and his co-accused, Reinhardt Leach, appeared briefly in court on Wednesday where the trial was scheduled as one of the first cases to commence in the new year...
