During the opening of the Western Cape legislature, Winde further said he still remembered arriving at the disaster site in Victoria Street.
“The scale of that disaster was heartbreaking,” he said.
“But in a matter of minutes and hours, the site of the tragedy was swarming with disaster management officials of all kinds, who seamlessly worked together to save lives.
“It was through this incredible co-operation that Gabriel Guambe was pulled from the debris more than 100 hours after the collapse.
“I still get [goosebumps] when I recall that moment on Saturday May 11 when Gabriel lifted his arm as he was pulled from the rubble.
“It was through the unwavering dedication and professionalism of our disaster officials that Gabriel and so many others were saved.”
Preliminary findings into George building collapse handed over
Image: WERNER HILLS
The preliminary findings into the cause of the multistorey building collapse in George have been handed over to the Western Cape government.
The building imploded in May, during the construction phase, claiming the lives of 34 people.
Premier Alan Winde said on Thursday they were studying the report.
“The department of local government is currently working through that report, and it will more than likely be tabled at our next cabinet meeting,” he said.
“That should give us an indication [whether] we have sufficient [information] to lay criminal charges and to do whatever we need to do.”
