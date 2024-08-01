News

NMU toasts launch of printing press

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 01 August 2024

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has launched the first higher education printing press in the Eastern Cape. 

Senior university staff and invited guests who gathered at the North Campus Conference Centre on Tuesday evening also toasted the launch of the book, Achieving Nelson Mandela University?, which documents the institution’s history and evolution...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa

Most Read