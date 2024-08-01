NMU puts safety of students at forefront with new strategies

Putting the safety of its students and staff at the forefront, Nelson Mandela University (NMU) presented its draft Safety and Security Strategy for 2024-2030 on Tuesday.
This was presented to students, staff and the community at its Safety and Security Indaba held at the Second Avenue campus.
The indaba comes after the recent launch of the university’s Campus Community Safety Forum, which includes the SA Police Service and other key stakeholders, working together to ensure safer environments on campus and in the neighbourhood.
Despite security being enhanced, students across the country have been attacked and robbed off campus on their way home.
The draft strategy indicates that given the increase in crime across SA, there is a pressing need to adopt a closed campus approach, bolstered by stringent access control infrastructure and measures to mitigate threats from infiltrating university grounds.
A closed campus with biometric systems, including at turnstiles, will enhance access control measures, along with the use of licence plate recognition cameras.
The draft strategy stems from a comprehensive report assessing emerging security risks across all NMU campuses.
It also incorporates insights from benchmarking exercises and peer assessments with other universities in SA.
Deputy vice-chancellor for people and operations, Luthando Jack, said the draft strategy was discussed at the Safety and Security Indaba so that it would be owned by all stakeholders, and be holistic and inclusive.
He called for an integrated approach to fighting crime, based on:
- Professional development and improved management of protection services staff;
- Cutting-edge technology and physical infrastructure;
- Communication and education; and
- Stakeholder management and engagement.
He said the development and implementation of a strategy was broader than the protection services department.
“We cannot rely solely on the SAPS and other external service providers, but if we work with them, we can win the fight,” Jack said.
Student Representative Council president Yiva Makrwede addressed the indaba, saying black students in particular bore the brunt of crime.
“As black people we can relate to crime, and the question of safety cannot be separated from the social ills of society,” he said, highlighting the high incidence of violent crime in certain areas of the metro, including Central, where many students lived.
“Being at the indaba is an admission that there is a safety crisis.
“We need the government to take this seriously and to understand what we are faced with.”
Giving a keynote address at the indaba, Eastern Cape transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha applauded the university for its efforts.
“On behalf of provincial government and the newly established Eastern Cape cabinet committee on the justice, crime prevention and security cluster, I want to congratulate NMU on the successful launch of their safety forum,” he said.
“The university has lived up to the expectations set out by Nelson Mandela who believed that safety and security don’t just happen, they are the result of collective consensus and public investment.
“We owe our children, the most vulnerable citizens in society, a life free of violence and fear.”
Nqatha highlighted the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metros and OR Tambo as crime hotspots.
“It is therefore important that this indaba appreciates the broad mandate and context under which this event takes place.”
The draft strategy proposes, among other measures:
- A closed campus with biometric systems to control access;
- The use of licence plate recognition cameras;
- Random searches of vehicles;
- Deployment of intelligent analytical perimeter thermal cameras; and
- Surveillance infrastructure activities which include restructuring and staffing of control rooms, implementing a two-tier monitoring approach where there is an enhanced on-site control room capacity operated 24/7 to ensure immediate response to incidents, and a third-party independent service provider specialising in off-site monitoring.
The university has also planned communication activities that include a safety and security awareness campaign and stakeholder workshops; clear guidelines on behaviour allowed on campuses; and robust community partnerships.
NMU vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa also addressed the indaba, saying: “Safety and security are fundamental pillars that support the university’s operations.
“The strategy is based on the university’s strategic plan, Vision 2030, which entails providing a safe and secure environment for all.”
As centres for learning, teaching, research and work for students and staff, campuses are bustling hubs visited daily by several groups of stakeholders, and Muthwa urged all to invest in a “culture of care and positive agency”.
“University residences house just over 10% of our students, with the majority living in private off-campus accommodation.
“The university believes it is responsible for the safety of all students, both on and off campus.
“Similarly, the university is committed to ensuring a safe and secure working environment for staff,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
